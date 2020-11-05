Chiefs release statement on staff member testing positive for COVID-19

The Kansas City Chiefs have released a statement following notification that a member of their staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read the statement below:
“The club was notified this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is self-quarantining, under the team’s medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is now in the NFL’s Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts.
The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our number one priority.
The Chiefs will hold practice this morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon and meetings will be held virtually.
We’ll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us.
The team will continue its preparation to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.”
Developing…