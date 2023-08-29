Chiefs release running back La’Mical Perine

The Kansas City Chiefs made another roster move to address their running back depth, making the chart more straightforward for the season.

According to the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, the Chiefs have released running back La’Mical Perine as part of the team’s roster trimming before the start of the regular season. Perine signed with the Chiefs in January of 2023 as part of the practice squad ahead of the team’s Super Bowl LVII victory.

Perine has spent time previously on practice squads for the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. He started his career with the New York Jets in 2020 as a fourth-round pick, with his rookie season with 64 carries for 232 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns being the best output for his career.

The Chiefs have cut running back La'Mical Perine, a source told The Star. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 29, 2023

Perine made a significant impact during his time in Kansas City as he showed promise in training camp and during the preseason. He collected 97 yards on 16 rushing attempts across the three games.

