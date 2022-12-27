Chiefs release RB/WR Jerrion Ealy from practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have released a former undrafted free agent signing from their practice squad.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Tuesday, the Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contract of RB/WR Jerrion Ealy. The former Ole Miss product signed as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City following the 2022 NFL draft. He played receiver, running back and special teams during the offseason and preseason, finding his way onto the initial practice squad after 53-man roster cuts.

The NFL would suspend Ealy for six games beginning in early October for violating their policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was reinstated following Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. He didn’t appear in a single game for the Chiefs during the NFL’s regular season.

There is a possibility that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Ealy, as this is the time of the year that teams begin signing players on reserve/futures contracts. The team could later re-sign him on one of those deals if they so choose.

Ealy’s departure opens up a space on the 16-man practice squad for Kansas City as they’ve yet to make a corresponding move. It’s possible that they could bring in a veteran at a position of need for the upcoming playoff run. We’ll keep you apprised of any developments with that practice squad spot as the practice week begins on Wednesday.

