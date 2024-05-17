Chiefs release RB La'Mical Perine

The Chiefs have released running back La'Mical Perine, according to the NFL's transactions report.

Perine, 26. was third on the depth chart behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Keaontay Ingram also is on the roster at the position, as is former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit and four other young players.

Perine played three games with one start for the Chiefs last season and totaled 25 touches for 110 yards. He saw action on 59 offensive snaps and 55 on special teams.

The Jets made him a fourth-round pick in 2020 and he appeared in 14 games with the team in two seasons.

He also has spent time with the Eagles and Dolphins, though Perine did not see any regular-season action with either team.