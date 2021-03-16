Chiefs to release RB Damien Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to release one of the heroes of their Super Bowl LIV victory.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are releasing RB Damien Williams. Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope confirmed the report. Williams first joined the Chiefs as a free agent back in 2018, but his role was limited until they’d released former starting RB Kareem Hunt. He would be a major part of the Chiefs’ postseason run in 2018, scoring touchdowns against both the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round and New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

In 2019, Williams was named starting running back by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before training camp. He’d ultimately split work with LeSean McCoy early on, but separated himself late in the season, appearing in 11 games, rushing for 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries. In Super Bowl LIV, Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown and the touchdown that ultimately won the game for the team.

Williams opted out of the 2020 NFL season to take care of his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer. In total, Williams will finish his Chiefs career with 1,127 scrimmage yards on 214 touches with 13 total touchdowns. He added another 10 touchdowns in the postseason, which is currently a franchise postseason record for touchdowns scored.

The release will save the Chiefs roughly $2.1 million in salary-cap space, some of which the team probably used today to re-sign RB Darrel Williams. That move signaled that something might be coming with Damien and now we know that to be true.

