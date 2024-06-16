Chiefs release P Ryan Rehkow after Mandatory Minicamp

After Mandatory Minicamp, the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to part ways with one of their undrafted free agents. Former BYU punter Ryan Rehkow was announced as the lone release on Thursday via the team’s transactions tracker.

The release of Rehkow included the signing of defensive tackle Alex Gubner, with training camp quickly approaching. Gubner, another undrafted free agent from this year’s class, earned Big Sky “Defensive MVP” honors last season, tallying 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, and three sacks at the University of Montana. He impressed during tryouts during Mandatory Minicamp, prompting the front office to add him to the 90-man roster.

Rehkow was a former Big 12 Punter of the Year known for having a big leg throughout his college career. He recorded a 42 percent inside-20 rate in his four seasons at BYU. In his last season, he had 68 punts, nine of which went as far as 60 yards.

The move opens the door for veteran Matt Araiza, the only punter on the roster. An All-American in college and winner of the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best collegiate punter in 2021, he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

