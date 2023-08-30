Chiefs release Matt Dickerson

After claiming defensive back Darius Rush off waivers, the Chiefs have moved on from a defensive lineman as a corresponding move.

Kansas City released defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, according to the transaction wire.

Dickerson had signed with the Chiefs in May. Last year, he appeared in six games for Atlanta, recording 12 tackles with one for loss and a quarterback hit.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Dickerson has appeared in 24 games — 18 of which came for Tennessee.

Dickerson has also spent time with the Raiders and Cardinals.