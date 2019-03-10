Chiefs release LB Justin Houston; could Patriots be interested? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Chiefs parted ways with linebacker Justin Houston on Sunday, and he could be an intriguing option for the Patriots.

Houston was released after the Chiefs failed to find trade suitors willing to take on his $15.25 million base salary due this season. Now a free agent, the Patriots could look to add another veteran to bolster their defense after trading for defensive end Michael Bennett.

In fact, Houston has an interesting connection with the Patriots. The 30-year-old has a close relationship with New England's pass-rush coach Joe Kim from their time together in Kansas City, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Justin Houston has an excellent relationship with Patriots pass rush coach Joe Kim from their time together in Kansas City. Will be interesting to see if New England takes a look at Houston, especially if Trey Flowers leaves via free agency. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2019

The addition of Houston especially would make sense for the Pats if they decide to pass on re-signing edge-rusher Trey Flowers.

Entering his ninth season, Houston appears to have plenty left in the tank. In 2018 he had nine sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 games.

