Chiefs release LB Elijah Lee, sign DT Cortez Broughton to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs made one roster move on the 53-man roster and another on the practice squad on Tuesday.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice, the Chiefs have terminated the contract of LB Elijah Lee. It was a short stay on the 53-man roster for Lee, who was just signed from the practice squad ahead of the team’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lee is a vested veteran, which means he will immediately become a free agent and won’t need to clear the NFL’s waiver system. If Lee chooses to, he is eligible to be re-signed to the practice squad.

The #Chiefs have released LB Elijah Lee from the 53-man roster. He's vested so he becomes a free agent and he could be re-signed to the practice squad if he so chooses. KC also signed DT Cortez Broughton to the practice squad per the league personnel notice. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 27, 2022

In addition to Lee’s release, Kansas City filled one of the team’s two vacant spaces on the practice squad with a familiar face. The Chiefs re-signed DT Cortez Broughton to the practice squad. Broughton was waived by the Chiefs ahead of training camp after he failed his physical. He spent the 2021 NFL season on the team’s practice squad and played three defensive snaps in Week 15 last year.

If you’re keeping count, the Chiefs have a free space on the 53-man roster and another space on the practice squad. They could keep the 53-man roster space open for the return of OT Lucas Niang, who is eligible to come off of the Reserve/PUP list following Week 4.

Also notable: The Chiefs did not host any kickers or other players for tryouts on Tuesday, which suggests that Harrison Butker could make his return from injury against the Buccaneers.

