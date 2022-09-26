Chiefs release kicker Matt Ammendola after he missed field goal and extra point during 3-point loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs know poor special teams play cost them a win against the Indianapolis Colts. The team will try to fix one of those issues before Week 4, as it cut kicker Matt Ammendola on Monday.

Ammendola missed a field goal and an extra point against the Colts on Sunday. Had he hit both attempts, the Chiefs might have won the contest. Instead, the team lost 20-17 to the Colts.

With Ammendola gone, the Chiefs will look for their third kicker of the 2022 NFL season. The team went into the season with Harrison Butker at the top of their depth chart. Butker — who has been one of the best and most consistent kickers in the NFL over his career — injured his ankle in Week 1 and has missed the past two games. Ammendola filled in for Butker during that stretch and missed field goals in both Week 2 and Week 3.

Ammendola wasn't the only issue on special teams in Week 3. Rookie returner Skyy Moore muffed a punt, giving the Colts excellent field position and misplayed another punt, pinning the Chiefs deep in their own territory.

When Butker was injured in Week 1, the Chiefs allowed safety Justin Reid to fill in on two extra points. He went one for two on his attempts. Reid also kicked a field goal in the preseason. Given Reid's importance to the Chiefs defense — he's started every game in which he's been available since 2019 — he probably won't get a crack at the team's full-time kicking role.

It's more likely the Chiefs work out a handful of kickers prior to their Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.