Chiefs release K Matt Ammendola from practice squad

After a disappointing performance in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contract of kicker Matt Ammendola per the NFL’s daily personnel notice.

The team signed Ammendola to the practice squad after a six-kicker tryout that included Colts K Chase McClaughlin. He filled in for Harrison Butker over the past two weeks as the starting kicker deals with a severe ankle sprain.

In his first week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ammendola was perfect on extra points and field goals. In Week 3 in Indianapolis, he struggled with consistency on both extra points and field goals, missing one each. The inconsistencies led to a fake field goal call on fourth-and-long that wasn’t successful.

Andy Reid suggested that a change might be coming, even though he didn’t have an update on Harrison Butker’s availability for Week 4.

“I can’t tell you that right now,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “Brett (Veach) is mulling through all of that and working through it right now.”

Ammendola will end his tenure in Kansas City appearing in two games, recording 3-of-4 on extra points and 3-of-4 on field goals. He also had 10 kickoffs with six touchbacks.

It’s unclear if the Chiefs plan to bring in more kickers for tryouts or if they expect Butker back in Week 4. There’s also a chance that Justin Reid could play some role in their plans. Regardless, they’ll have someone other than Ammendola in there against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

