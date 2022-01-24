Chiefs will release Josh Gordon, add him to practice squad

The Chiefs are moving on from receiver Josh Gordon. Sort of.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chiefs’ plan to release Gordon from the active roster. If he clears waivers, they intend to add him to the practice squad.

Gordon has been a healthy scratch for both of Kansas City’s playoff games.

In 12 games with the Chiefs this season (including seven starts), Gordon has only five catches for 32 yards.

It’s possible that Gordon will be eligible for both a playoff share and the weekly practice-squad check, since he was on the active roster for at least eight games. We’re in the process of getting a clear answer to that question.

