How the Chiefs' release of Eric Berry blindsided the league

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor report on the Kansas City Chiefs' abrupt release of safety Eric Berry. They examine how none of the common indicators that a player is about to be cut were signaled by the Chiefs or Berry's representation and gauge the Dallas Cowboys' interest in the ex-Chief.

