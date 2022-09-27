Chiefs release Elijah Lee

The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-player roster Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Lee immediately becomes a free agent, and it’s possible the team could re-sign him to the practice squad.

He has appeared in all three of the Chiefs’ games, seeing action on eight defensive snaps and 66 on special teams. Lee has four tackles.

The Vikings made Lee a seventh-round choice in 2017, and he has played in games for the 49ers, Browns, Lions and Chiefs in his career. Lee has 103 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles in 69 career games, including six starts.

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton to the practice squad Tuesday.

