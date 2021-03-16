Chiefs to release Damien Williams

Damien Williams was one of the key figures in the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV rushing for 104 yards — including the game-clinching, 38-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the contest.

But now according to several reports, Williams will be released.

The move will save Kansas City $2.2 million against the cap.

The running back opted out of the 2020 season, but plans to play in 2021, according to his agent Ian Greengross.

Williams, who turns 29 on April 3, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2014 and spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins. He signed with Kansas City in 2018, amassing 754 yards and nine rushing touchdowns with the club over two seasons.

In all, Williams has 1,231 yards rushing with 12 TDs, plus 138 receptions for 1,106 yards with 10 receiving scores.

The Chiefs agreed to terms with running back Darrel Williams on a one-year deal earlier on Tuesday.

