Chiefs release CB DeAndre Baker from 90-man roster

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Teicher, the Chiefs have released CB DeAndre Baker from the 90-man offseason roster. The team first signed Baker to the practice squad back in 2020. He was promoted to the 53-man roster via standard elevation twice that year, but he suffered a serious non-contact leg fracture in the final game of the regular season.

After returning from the injury, Baker appeared in eight games last season, including a start in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In total, he played a combined 238 snaps on defense in the regular season and postseason, recording 16 total tackles and a pass defended.

In early March, the Chiefs extended a qualifying contract offer to Baker, an exclusive rights free agent. He signed that ERFA contract to return to Kansas City for a third season.

The Chiefs added a ton of competition at the cornerback position this year, including rookies Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson. They also traded to acquire Lonnie Johnson from the Texans. It was becoming increasingly clear that Baker was one of the players on the outside looking in with this competitive group.

Releasing him now gives him the chance to catch on with another team before the start of the 2022 NFL season. It also frees valuable repetitions for players who are more likely to make the 53-man roster. This move also creates a roster spot for recently-signed WR Devin Gray.

