Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette from reserve/future contract following arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs gave former Las Vegas Raiders CB Damon Arnette a second chance and he’s already gone and blown it.

Arnette signed a reserve/future deal with Kansas City just nine days ago. The former first-round draft pick was released by the Raiders earlier in the 2021 NFL season after an online video of him brandishing a weapon and making threats went viral. When the Chiefs signed Arnette to the reserve/future contract, it was met with criticism. Not two weeks later and the team knows exactly why the signing was criticized.

On Friday, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on a litany of charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges ‘former’ Raider and 1st round pick Damon Arnette is facing following arrest last night in Vegas. #Raiders #8NN pic.twitter.com/z5qxcN2GwT — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) January 29, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs released Arnette from his reserve/future contract immediately following his arrest. Thankfully, this happened prior to Arnette having a chance to join the team. As a reserve/future signing, he doesn’t count toward the active roster until March 16, when the new league year begins. It’s also probably for the best that the team got this out of the way now rather than at a point when they were actually relying on him to play and contribute.

The #Chiefs immediately released CB Damon Arnette after his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

The Chiefs were hoping to find a nice reclamation project in Arnette, instead, they found themselves a headache. With a few departures expected at the cornerback position this offseason, Kansas City will need to look for reserve/future talent elsewhere.

