Chiefs release C.J. Spiller, Jordan Devey

The Chiefs got ready for their season opener by releasing a pair of players a few hours ahead of kickoff.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that they have released running back C.J. Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey.

It’s the second time the Chiefs have released Spiller in the last week. He was cut as the team moved to 53 players last Saturday and then returned to the team a day later when cornerback Steven Nelson was placed on injured reserve. Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West are the running backs left on the Chiefs roster.

Devey was set for a backup role in his return to Foxborough, where he spent parts of the 2013 and all the 2014 season as a member of the Patriots. With Parker Ehinger listed as doubtful with a knee injury, Zach Fulton and Cameron Erving are set to be the reserves on the offensive line Thursday night.