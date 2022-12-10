Chiefs reinforce trenches in Draft Wire’s latest 2023 mock draft

With college football’s regular season coming to a close, we’re that much closer to the 2023 NFL draft season. For our friends at Draft Wire, it’s always draft season, but they’ve got a brand new mock draft celebrating bowl season.

Luke Easterling’s recent two-round projections have the Kansas City Chiefs investing in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Keep in mind that these projections use the latest pick order updated after Week 13’s results.

Who is being projected to be a future member of the Chiefs? Let’s take a look:

28. Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

“The Chiefs still haven’t solved their issues at right tackle, and if they head into the draft with the same situation they have currently, this pick needs to be where they find the solution. Jones is a massive blocker with tons of experience and success on the right side.” – Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling

It’s hard arguing with Easterling’s logic on this pick. The Chiefs’ tackle situation is the worst in the NFL through 13 weeks and that’s not hyperbole. They need to solve at least one spot next year if only to do a better job protecting Patrick Mahomes. Given their draft slot, you’re probably not finding a plug-and-play left tackle, but the right side is certainly in play.

Jones has allowed four total pressures and no sacks through 11 games this season and 372 pass-blocking snaps according to PFF. My one concern is how the 6-8 and 350-pound tackle handles NFL speed and quickness. No one is going to be bull-rushing him at that size, but is he fleet-footed enough to handle what NFL pass-rushers will throw at him?

60. Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

Listed at 6-3 and 251 pounds, Hall would be a departure from the norm for a Steve Spagnuolo defense. That might not be such a bad thing given the results of the prototypical defensive end for Spags. I wonder if he wouldn’t be a better first for a 3-4 defensive scheme, though.

Hall earned All-SEC First-Team honors this year after posting 60 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this year. He’s really great at converting speed to power and is really tough to handle at the point of attack. His explosiveness definitely pops off the screen and would be a plus in Kansas City.

