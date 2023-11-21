Chiefs receivers’ inability to catch anything vs. Eagles blows up on social media

The Kansas City Chiefs had this one in the bag.

Up 17-7 at the half against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday night, the Chiefs went back on the field for the second half of the game and promptly got themselves shut out in the second half… which is not an unusual occurrence these days.

Fewest 2nd half points scored in 1st 10 games of season in last 10 years:

2019 Dolphins 37

2016 Browns 51

2023 Chiefs 53 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 21, 2023

Kansas City’s offense has been a problem all season long, and Patrick Mahomes’ receivers were certainly Reason No. 1 in this game, an eventual 21-17 win in Philly’s favor. Over and over, Mahomes made pinpoint throws to his receivers, and over and over, those receivers failed to bring the ball in.

After the game, Mahomes tried to take the blame, as any responsible quarterback will do.

Wow, Patrick Mahomes literally took blame for marquez valdes-scantling’s drop. This dude is 1 of 1 on and off the field! “I could probably have thrown it a little bit shorter…” #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1Qgr5w1RVs — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 21, 2023

But stuff like this just doesn’t work. Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s drop — one of five in the game for Mahomes’ receivers — was the worst of the night.

Chiefs lead the NFL in drops this season and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the biggest drop of the season!!! pic.twitter.com/pqanOhLjl9 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) November 21, 2023

Not that MVS was the only issue.

The Chiefs now lead the league with 26 receiver drops on the season, six more than the New York Jets. Mahomes finished the night with 24 completions on 43 attempts for

Not what you would expect from this particular offense. Frustration from social media was palpable.

This Chiefs emblem on the wall caught more strays tonight than MVS caught passes. pic.twitter.com/nccZgFYMBl — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) November 21, 2023

All Valdez-Scantling has done his whole career is drop passes. He did it with Rodgers in GB and Mahomes in KC. They give this man 30 mil. He’s had two generational QB’s and can’t catch. 14 catches on the year for 10 mil a year! Cut your losses KC. pic.twitter.com/CsToY9qQq7 — Brad Haines (@coachhaines22) November 21, 2023

Chiefs -2.5 bettors watching that Valdez-Scantling drop: pic.twitter.com/R5PgqSgDN4 — Bryen Johnson 🐝 (@Bryen_Johnson) November 21, 2023

lmaoooo one more dropped Mahomes pass after the whistle 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dRKBMRc7GT — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) November 21, 2023

The Chiefs offense is at the point where they can’t afford any mistakes. Two low red zone turnovers and they couldn’t overcome it. https://t.co/o22L0R7H0o — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 21, 2023

Omg had that in his hands too hahaha what a perfect way to end the game. Been talking about the WRs all year and back to back huge drops, one which would’ve given the lead and the other would’ve kept the game alive — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes next week. pic.twitter.com/hgAlJIg8rm — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 21, 2023

I think every son in the world knows the look Andy Reid just gave Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/yXPRD8gxBx — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 21, 2023

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has five drops on passes traveling 30+ yards in the air since 2018. Nobody else has more than three. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 21, 2023

Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. The real ones will get the reference: pic.twitter.com/9bssYSqxdc — Moody (@EricNMoody) November 21, 2023

