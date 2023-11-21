Advertisement

Chiefs receivers’ inability to catch anything vs. Eagles blows up on social media

The Kansas City Chiefs had this one in the bag.

Up 17-7 at the half against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday night, the Chiefs went back on the field for the second half of the game and promptly got themselves shut out in the second half… which is not an unusual occurrence these days.

Kansas City’s offense has been a problem all season long, and Patrick Mahomes’ receivers were certainly Reason No. 1 in this game, an eventual 21-17 win in Philly’s favor. Over and over, Mahomes made pinpoint throws to his receivers, and over and over, those receivers failed to bring the ball in.

After the game, Mahomes tried to take the blame, as any responsible quarterback will do.

But stuff like this just doesn’t work. Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s drop — one of five in the game for Mahomes’ receivers — was the worst of the night.

Not that MVS was the only issue.

The Chiefs now lead the league with 26 receiver drops on the season, six more than the New York Jets. Mahomes finished the night with 24 completions on 43 attempts for

Not what you would expect from this particular offense. Frustration from social media was palpable.

