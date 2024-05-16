Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy’s vehicle stolen from Kansas City parking garage: Police

A vehicle belonging to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was reported stolen out of a downtown parking garage earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The vehicle had been parked and locked in a parking garage inside of an apartment building located in the 1400 block of Grand Boulevard.

It was reported stolen around noon Monday after someone reportedly went to the garage and noticed the vehicle was missing around 7 a.m., Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to The Star.

DiMartino did not say what type of vehicle was stolen.

Worthy is listed as the victim in the incident. There were no reported injuries and DiMartino decline to release any other details.

Mike Florio, of ProFootballTalk.com, cited an unidentified source who reported the vehicle was taken “by a professional group of criminals who ‘knew exactly what they were doing.’”

Worthy, a former University of Texas standout, was selected by the Chiefs in the first round of last month’s NFL draft.