Chiefs receiver, special teams standout joins Eric Bieniemy’s Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs receiver and special teams staple Marcus Kemp will be reuniting with assistant Eric Bieniemy in Washington.

The Commanders announced that they had signed the 27-year-old Kemp on Friday afternoon.

Kemp played in five games for KC last season, most notably the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. In that contest, Kemp played 22 snaps on offense — and also had a catch for 13 yards — when the Chiefs were missing multiple wideouts because of injury and illness.

He joins someone well familiar with him in Washington; the Commanders hired Bieniemy — the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator the last five seasons — as their new OC last month.

Bieniemy praised Kemp following that AFC Championship Game, describing him then as an “outstanding professional football player.”

“He helped (rookie receiver) Skyy (Moore) throughout the course of the game, but then he just steps up,” Bieniemy said of Kemp on Feb. 3. “Makes a catch here. He’s getting lined up. He’s making key, critical blocks for us. So I’m not shocked or surprised.”

After playing in Super Bowl LVII for KC against Philadelphia, Kemp was able to sign with another team before free agency because of his roster status. He was not on the Chiefs’ active 53-man roster, but instead was elevated from the practice squad for the team’s final game. Because of that, Kemp reverted back to the practice squad after the season ended and was free to sign with any team. He also did not sign a reserve future deal.

Kemp, whose first season with the Chiefs was in 2017, also has had previous stints with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.