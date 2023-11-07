Which Chiefs received the best PFF grades in Week 9?

The Kansas City Chiefs won a nailbiter against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, and if it weren’t for the standout performances of several key players, the team could have left Frankfurt, Germany with their third loss of the 2023 season.

Their defense showed up when it mattered most at the end of the game, and while the offense struggled to get its footing in the second half, the unit showed signs of life that were encouraging early in the matchup.

Pro Football Focus released grades for the Chiefs’ tilt against Miami on Monday, and there were several surprises in their assessment of Kansas City’s performance.

A total of eight players received marks of 70.0 or higher from PFF. Four players were represented on each side of the ball, and a few names made the list that fans may not have expected.

Check out which Chiefs were considered the cream of the crop in Kansas City’s seventh win:

1. LB Willie Gay Jr. 92.0

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) celebrates after a tackle against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2. WR Mecole Hardman 85.0

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

3. OL Trey Smith 81.5

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) is introduced prior to an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

4. DB Trent McDuffie 79.6

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) celebrates after an interception by safety Juan Thornhill (not pictured) during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

5. TE Noah Gray 79.4

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) on field against the Denver Broncos during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

6. WR Kadarius Toney 76.8

Oct 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) reacts after a first down catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. DB Chamarri Conner 75.5

Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) participates in special teams drills at DFB Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

8. DB Justin Reid 73.3

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 18: Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

