Which Chiefs received the best PFF grades in Week 9?
The Kansas City Chiefs won a nailbiter against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, and if it weren’t for the standout performances of several key players, the team could have left Frankfurt, Germany with their third loss of the 2023 season.
Their defense showed up when it mattered most at the end of the game, and while the offense struggled to get its footing in the second half, the unit showed signs of life that were encouraging early in the matchup.
Pro Football Focus released grades for the Chiefs’ tilt against Miami on Monday, and there were several surprises in their assessment of Kansas City’s performance.
A total of eight players received marks of 70.0 or higher from PFF. Four players were represented on each side of the ball, and a few names made the list that fans may not have expected.
Check out which Chiefs were considered the cream of the crop in Kansas City’s seventh win:
1. LB Willie Gay Jr. 92.0
2. WR Mecole Hardman 85.0
3. OL Trey Smith 81.5
4. DB Trent McDuffie 79.6
5. TE Noah Gray 79.4
6. WR Kadarius Toney 76.8
7. DB Chamarri Conner 75.5
8. DB Justin Reid 73.3
