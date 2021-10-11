Chiefs receive good news, bad news on Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs now can add injury to insult following their Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In the 38-20 setback at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive guard Joe Thuney and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to injuries.

The bright side is that the Hill news doesn't appear too bad. The bad news? Edwards-Helaire could miss a few weeks of action.

🏈 Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill suffered “a minor” knee injury last night and the team does not expect him to miss time, per source.



🏈 Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL last night and is expected to miss “a few weeks” per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2021

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say. While he’ll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

If you're a glass-half-full Chiefs fan — not a bad thing to be after the team's 2-3 start — the Edwards-Helaire injury can be viewed as a relatively positive development, all things considered.

And Thuney earns some serious tough-guy points for suffering a broken hand in the game and not missing a snap. His status, however, remains a tad unclear, even if he could be able to power through it going forward.

The Chiefs also played without defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward, as Josh Allen and the Bills' offense had their way with Kansas City most of the Sunday night game.

Kansas City's next two games will be on the road, at the Washington Football Team in Week 6 and at the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.