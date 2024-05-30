Chiefs rebuffed the Detroit Lions’ request to hold a joint team practice

NFL fans may have noticed that teams are announcing plans for joint practices in the summer.

The Lions will hold a practice with the Giants in New Jersey, and Detroit had hoped to have another with the Chiefs.

But Lions coach Dan Campbell said the Chiefs turned down the offer.

“It just, it didn’t work out,” Campbell told reporters last week, per the Detroit Free Press. “I had talked to coach Reid a while back, that’s just not necessarily something that they do. And that’s all good, so we’ll be here and no problem.”

While joint NFL practices are commonplace these days, the Chiefs don’t partake.

Coach Andy Reid said back in 2015 that he’s not a fan of working out with other teams. That apparently hasn’t changed.

“Had a lot of opportunities to do it but probably from a selfish standpoint, in today’s world, with technology, there’s not a lot of secrets,” Reid said, per Fox Sports. “You have your coaching points, teaching points — you try to teach on the field — and I really don’t want anyone hearing that. That’s my own personal feeling.

“As much as I can keep in-house in today’s world, I want to do.”

One can’t argue with Reid’s thinking, as he’s one of the best coaches in NFL history.