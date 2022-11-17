Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

1
·4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams (47) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don't spend early draft picks on running backs.

The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point.

After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last week against Jacksonville, when Edwards-Helaire never got a chance with the ball in his hands.

''I've definitely been going at it every week, getting the feel for different teams, different schemes,'' Pacheco said.

''For me, it's having the same mindset every day I come into the building: going to work, going to the practice field, go 100 percent, so when it gets to game day, go at a high level.''

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week that it wasn't by design that Edwards Helaire, their 2020 first-round pick, did not get a carry against Jacksonville, or that his only two targets in the passing game fell incomplete.

At one point, Edwards-Helaire was supposed to be in for an entire series, but the Chiefs went three-and-out.

Still, it's not difficult to notice that Pacheco has simply been more productive. He has 60 carries for 279 yards, which is more yardage than third-round pick Rachaad White of the Buccaneers on the exact same number of carries. Pacheco's average of 4.7 yards per attempt is a half-yard more than Edwards-Helaire this season.

Pretty good returns from the 251st player selected in April's draft.

''He's learning on the move, but he's had some good snaps,'' Reid said. ''It's worked out well where Clyde's getting reps and he's getting reps, and I think that's healthy. We're able to throw fastballs at the guys and then (Jerick McKinnon) is getting in there and doing his thing more on third downs.

''We'll just keep bringing him along,'' Reid said, ''but I like his progress.''

The fact that Pacheco was the penultimate running back selected in the draft - the last if you consider Zander Horvath of the Chargers a fullback - is a little hard to believe.

Pacheco tested better than nearly every other running back at the NFL scouting combine, tying for the best time in the 40-yard dash at 4.37 seconds despite his 215-pound frame.

Part of that might have to do with his inconsistent use at Rutgers, where Pacheco never got more than 169 carries in any of his four seasons. Some teams may simply not have had enough tape on him to fully realize his potential.

Yet time has proven that where players are drafted - running backs in particular - hardly portends success or failure.

Sure, the league's leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, was the No. 2 overall pick of the Giants in 2018, and the Titans' Derrick Henry was a second-round selection two years earlier.

But four of the top 12 running backs by yardage this season went in the fourth round or later, including the Dolphins' Jeff Wilson, who wasn't drafted at all.

The top two running backs taken in April, Breece Hall of the Jets and Kenneth Walker III of the Seahawks, were selected in the second round and have had dynamic debuts - though Hall is lost to a season-ending knee injury.

But Pacheco has more yards rushing than 16 running backs that were drafted ahead of him this year.

''I said it all throughout camp, we're pushing each other to be better,'' McKinnon said, ''and it's something that's continued forward, and I think it's showing when that person gets their number called, they've risen to the occasion.''

Or bounced back from a mistake.

That was the case when Pacheco fumbled early in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over Jacksonville. Rather than hang his head on the sideline, Pacheco vowed to make up for the gaffe.

And in a sign of how much Reid trusts him, the Chiefs went right back to Pacheco when they got another chance with the ball.

''It just showed me that I can be something in this offense,'' Pacheco said. ''I just have to continue to put in that work.''

NOTES: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) and Mecole Hardman (abdominal injury) along with WR Chris Lammons (concussion protocol) did not practice Thursday. ... Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Kadarius Toney will return punts going forward. ''He has to do some things with reads, but that's part of the learning experience,'' Toub said. ''He is going to get better, but he's something with the ball in his hands.''

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs can close in on 7th straight AFC West title Sunday night: SportsBeat KC podcast

    The Chiefs are poised to take a big step toward securing their seventh straight AFC West crown when they play the Chargers in L.A. this weekend.

  • Chiefs OL Trey Smith praises RB Isiah Pacheco’s resilience

    #Chiefs OL Trey Smith shared his thoughts on the emergence of rookie RB Isiah Pacheco following his breakout game in Week 10. | from @EdEastonJr

  • John Slattery wanted to play Don Draper—until he saw Jon Hamm in the role

    It’s hard to imagine anyone but Jon Hamm playing Don Draper, or anyone but John Slattery playing Roger Sterling, for that matter. But of course, Mad Men has a classic Hollywood “Wait, he originally auditioned for that role?” story behind it. Slattery revealed the truth in a new interview with The Independent, in which he admits that his initial desire for the lead role almost caused some friction between himself and his new co-star.

  • HBO Max's The Sex Lives Of College Girls almost aces its sophomore run

    More than anything, HBO Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls thrives on having a good time. If the first season demonstrated that by taking full advantage of its college setting, the second one amplifies it, allowing the young protagonists to enjoy a giddy post-high school phase of freedom while discovering sexual preferences, career goals, and permanent friendships. Four suitemates at Essex University juggle strikingly relatable identity crises, but a “study hard, party harder” thesis helps the

  • Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Calls Out “Backwards” Casting for Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Bros. Movie

    He recalled the "breakthrough" of a Latin man being cast in the 1993 original. Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Calls Out “Backwards” Casting for Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Bros. Movie Eddie Fu

  • Ranking NFL teams by PFF grade heading into Week 11

    Here's a look at where each NFL team (including the Bears) ranks by PFF grade heading into Week 11.

  • Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster remain out of practice

    The Chiefs will continue to be without a couple of wide receivers at Thursday’s practice. The team said that Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster will remain on the sideline for the second straight day. Hardman missed last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with an abdomen injury and Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in that win. While [more]

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of Wednesday practice

    The Chiefs will begin the practice week with several of their receivers sidelined. According to multiple reporters, Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) won’t practice on Wednesday. That means Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson are the team’s only healthy receivers. [more]

  • 27 Dolphins who could be free agents at the end of 2022 season

    Here's who could be on the market in March.

  • Rodgers, NFL players urge league to nix turf, go with grass

    Aaron Rodgers has hit the ground in every NFL stadium except one. ''I do think it's time to go all grass throughout the league,'' the four-time MVP said Tuesday, echoing a growing sentiment that's become a major talking point around the NFL. Players Association President JC Tretter called on six venues to immediately change their playing surfaces last weekend, saying the artificial turf in those stadiums results in higher injury rates when comparing non-contact injuries and lower extremity injuries like sprained ankles and torn knee ligaments.

  • Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 11: Daniel Jones delivers in a big way

    Our analysts reveal their Week 11 bold predictions, including a huge fantasy performance from the Giants' quarterback.

  • How the penultimate ‘Andor’ prepares the 'Star Wars' series for an epic season finale showdown

    After a heist and a prison break, it is time for Andor to circle the star wagons of its main cast. Episode 11 of the latest Star Wars streaming series on Disney+ sets almost every character on a collision course, and one of the show’s first major character losses is the catalyst. Cassian (Diego Luna) is free once again, and he makes a call to Ferrix to try and get a message to Maarva (Fiona Shaw). He wants her to know that she’d be proud of what he’s just done. He gets some unexpected news inste

  • Fantasy Football Week 11 Analysis: Don't expect a sudden comeback from Matt Ryan

    Fantasy football analyst Marvin Elequin highlights some key top performers from Week 10 to determine if they're trustworthy going forward.

  • Report: Eagles have been talking to Ndamukong Suh

    Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only big-name free agent who has the ability to pick a potentially winning horse during the race. Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been in talks with the Eagles about signing with the team. Philly signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph this week. That doesn’t [more]

  • Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signals openness to I-794 deconstruction

    "I'm certainly interested in having the conversation to see what the possibilities are," Johnson said Monday.

  • What's at stake in Patriots-Jets matchup? This stat highlights game's important

    There's a whole lot at stake in the Patriots' AFC East showdown with the Jets on Sunday, and FiveThirtyEight's NFL predictions model can quantify it.

  • El Salvador to Start Buying 1 Bitcoin Every Day Says President Bukele

    El Salvador will reportedly begin buying one Bitcoin every day, according to the country's president Nayib Bukele.

  • Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Kansas State

    The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will host Kansas State. West Virginia (4-6) host Kansas State (7-3) in a Big 12 Conference matchup with bowl hopes in the balance. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

  • 2023 Toyota Prius interior

    The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are completely redesigned. They have sleek, clean bodies and are built on the TNGA-C platform like the Corolla. Powertrains have been enlarged from 1.8-liter four-cylinder hybrids to 2.0-liter models with significantly more power. The regular Prius hybrid now makes 194 horsepower with front-wheel drive and 196 with all-wheel drive. The Prime plug-in hybrid, which is front-drive only, makes 220 horsepower. Fuel economy remains high, with the most efficient regular Prius hitting 57 mpg combined, one more than the outgoing one. The Prime has more all-electric range, too, with 50% more than the old model. We estimate the range to be about 37 miles based on Toyota's quote. The Prime has some other unique features available such as low-speed hands-free highway assist, a 1,500-watt off-board power outlet, and solar panels in the roof that can charge the drive battery when parked, or power accessories when driving. Both models go on sale next year.

  • Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.