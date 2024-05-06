Chiefs RB Louis Rees-Zammit describes transition from rugby to football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s hard enough for college football players to adjust to the NFL. Try learning the sport for the first time at its highest level.

That’s the story for former rugby star and new Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit.

“It’s completely different,” Rees-Zammit said on Monday. “Obviously, in rugby is very, like free-flowing. Unless you get a set piece in rugby, that’s when you call a play. So there’s probably there’s probably 20 to 30 plays. Whereas here, you’re talking 100s.

“So it’s been interesting to learn the playbook. Obviously, you’re only a few installs in. I’ve only been here for a week. But yes, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The 23-year-old was a wing and full-back for the Welsh national team and Gloucester Rugby in Premiership Rugby, the highest level of rugby in England. He scored nine tries (a touchdown in rugby worth five points) in 2023 and totaled 31 Test appearances for Wales scoring 14 tries for his homeland.

At 6’3, 195 pounds, Rees-Zammit stepped away from rugby in January to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, 9’7″ broad jump, and 29-inch vertical jump at the IPP’s pro day in March.

Rees-Zammit has been a football fan since he was a kid. His father, Joe, played football for the Cardiff Tigers in the capital of Wales. He is one of the biggest reasons that LRZ wanted to play the game as well.

“My dad was a big NFL fan growing up and he wanted to play the sport,” Reez-Zammit said. “It wasn’t an option to come out here and play. Growing up as a kid, I’ve always watched it. You know, every Sunday, I’ve been staying up late. Obviously, the time difference is five to six hours, be early hours in the morning for me.

“My dad’s a massive mentor for me and a role model. So it was just about when I was going to do it and I achieved everything I wanted to in rugby, so I thought now was the perfect time.”

Former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who played under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles, was one of his favorite players growing up. Rees-Zammit has also already had some training sessions with Patrick Mahomes in Texas.

“All the quarterbacks and receivers were there. We were running routes. We were working in the gym, working on different movements with (Mahomes’ trainer) Bobby (Stroupe),” he said. “It was a great two weeks and yeah, I definitely learned. I learned a lot with Pat and all the other boys.

“I’m new to the game so I’m trying to pick everyone’s brains and try and pick up the sport as quick as possible because I want to be out there playing. So the way I can do that is by picking the brains of everyone that’s currently here and trying to learn the game as quick as possible.”

LRZ is familiar with the United States as his family has yearly vacations in Florida and he’s trained in Atlanta for the last three years for his shot at American football. He visited a handful of teams like the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos before agreeing to contract terms with the Chiefs.

“I think it’s more of the coaches,” Rees-Zammit said. “They got unbelievable coaches here and it was where I was going to learn the best. The best group of boys. It was just about having a plan for me and, you know, being able to prove what I can do, and being able to translate my rugby skills into football. So it’s been great on that side.”

The Chiefs have him slotted at RB for now in a role that he hopes comes with versatility. Little things like stances, running routes, and even lining up correctly are all unique to him as he learns the sport in the three days of rookie minicamp that wrapped up on Monday.

“This was good for him, this camp for that reason that he got a lot of reps,” Reid said. “When the guys are here, he’s rotating in with those guys, you don’t get a ton of reps there. But this gave him an opportunity to really jump in and learn.”

“He’s so diligent with everything and wants to be so good at everything. I’ve appreciated that and you can see the progress he’s made.”

Rees-Zammit caught a screen pass during Sunday’s inside the Chiefs’ indoor facility and showed all of his speed by blazing down the field and cutting past several defenders in the nonpadded practice.

“I feel like I’m playing rugby again,” he said about the play. “I can use my awareness when I am in space, then that’s when I can cause the most damage. The more I can do that, the more I can help the team.”

His running stance exposes his frame and he has a short stride but Reid pointed out his short steps are a good thing as a running back. He also pointed out how Rees-Zammit has worked on holding the American football which is pointier and smaller than a rugby ball.

“He’s done a good job with that working that,” Reid said. “He’ll learn the paddle level the first time he gets hit. He’ll be able to adjust where he’s at there. But I like the fact that he’s got shorter steps initially. That’s a good thing as a running back. If you’re a long strider in there, you got to really work on making it through those tight, tight adjustments that you have to make so he seems to have a nice feel.”

Rookie minicamp is a small first step but gets Rees-Zammit three days of NFL coaching to adjust to the game of football. The rookies and young players at minicamp will leave KC for a week before returning to join some veterans in training sessions before organized team activities begin on May 22.

In that time, LRZ and the other players will continue to train and learn the playbook as they fight for a spot on the field.

“I think there’s going to be a versatile role for me. I’m hoping,” he said. “The coaches are very creative here. So see what they can do. But it’s all about me learning the playbook. And learning the game because without that, I can’t I can’t do anything else.

“I’m fully focused on the now. I gotta make the team. How am I going to do that? I’ve got to perform on the field. I’ve got to learn the playbook. And then we’ll go from there.”

This season is the first time that every NFL team will have a 17th roster spot on the practice squad specifically for an international player. Teams can also elevate an international practice squad player to the active roster a maximum of three times throughout the season. Offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick was slotted in the Chiefs’ IPP roster spot in 2023 and did not appear in any games.

So there is a chance that either LRZ or Godrick could be on a game day roster.

