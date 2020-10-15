New Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell sends message to Chiefs Kingdom

While Twitter was down, numerous reports swirled that the Kansas City Chiefs were set to sign RB Le’Veon Bell on a one-year deal. The free-agent running back had recently been released from a multi-year contract with the New York Jets. He had reportedly narrowed his next home down to three teams.

Now that Twitter has come back online, the man himself has come out and confirmed his deal with the team. He did so in the best way possible too, tweeting out a message to the city and the fanbase to express his excitement over joining his new team.

Check it out:





He seems appreciative of an opportunity to join the reigning Super Bowl champions and compete for a Lombardi Trophy in 2020. He already knows that he has a lot to prove following his release and after a couple of disappointing seasons with the Jets. He wants people to know that he’s still the dominant player that he once was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also, I have to say, Bell looks pretty dang good in that Chiefs jersey too. Right now, the No. 26 is available with Damien Williams having opted out for the season, so look for Bell to wear it once he finally joins the team.