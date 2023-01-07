Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon scores ninth receiving TD of 2022 in Week 18 (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon has been inevitable in the past six weeks regarding scoring touchdowns in the passing game.

With a two-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, McKinnon has now recorded his ninth receiving touchdown of the 2022 NFL season. He now has a touchdown catch in six consecutive games, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history, trailing only TE Travis Kelce.

Check out the play down below:

This comes a week after McKinnon made NFL history, becoming the first running back in the Super Bowl era (since 1970) to record a touchdown reception in five consecutive games. Now, McKinnon extends that record to six games.

McKinnon also extended a franchise record. His nine receiving touchdowns are two more than any Chiefs running back has recorded in a single season in franchise history.

Not a bad way to end the 2022 NFL season for McKinnon, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It’s a safe bet that he’ll be looking for a big payday after his performance in the passing game.

