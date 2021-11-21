Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon questionable to return with hamstring injury

The Kansas City Chiefs could be shorthanded at the running back position against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

Shortly after the start of the game, the Chiefs ruled RB Jerick McKinnon questionable to return with a hamstring injury. McKinnon hasn’t played any snaps on offense, but he plays on the kick and punt coverage teams. It seems that he pulled up with a hamstring injury on one of those plays.

The Chiefs only have three running backs active on Sunday, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire returning to the lineup from an MCL sprain that has kept him out since Week 5. Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams have shared most of the repetitions in the backfield for Kansas City, but it’s unclear if Edwards-Helaire can handle a full load of work. Derrick Gore was made inactive due to the return of Edwards-Helaire.

If the Chiefs run into any more injuries at the running back position they could find themselves in a bit of a pickle. They have fullback Michael Burton active and they might need to rely on him, Tyreek Hill or perhaps even Travis Kelce for some snaps out of the backfield. Kelce, of course, already scored one rushing touchdown in the game.

List