Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon’s priceless reaction to rookie RB Deneric Prince

Kansas City Chiefs’ undrafted free agent RB Deneric Prince has been turning heads this offseason. He’s caught the attention of the headman in Kansas City, but he also caught the attention of the team’s most veteran running back.

While Jerick McKinnon hasn’t really spent much time on the field with Prince, his reaction to the tape that he saw from practice early this offseason was priceless.

“Yeah, he’s nice,” McKinnon told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve seen him on film. First of all, to be that big and that athletic is definitely rare. I think the first thing, I texted the guys like, ‘Who is No. 34? He’s big as hell and he’s moving really fast.’

“But he’s been definitely a standout, for sure. I know the coaches love him. I can’t wait to see what he does in camp and then for me to physically be out there and you know give my veteran presence and watch him go from there.”

It’s exciting to see McKinnon come away so impressed by Prince’s blend of size and speed. Remember, this is a guy who entered the NFL backing up Adrian Peterson in Minnesota. He also just watched Isiah Pacheco do his thing as a rookie a season ago.

To this point, the Chiefs haven’t been able to hold any padded practices, so most of what they’re working on is the passing game. Prince has managed to stand apart, despite not having the opportunity to really play his position yet.

“It’ll be fun to watch him learn and take that next challenge,” McKinnon concluded.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire