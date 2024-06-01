Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Stops in Joplin for Youth Football Camp

JOPLIN, MO — The weather wasn’t perfect, but that didn’t stop Isiah Pacheco from hosting his Youth Football Camp at Joplin High School earlier today.

Before the camp, Isiah took some time to sign some autographed memorabilia that was sold at the camp.

Once he went to greet the crowder, it erupted, because it’s not everyday you get to hangout with a 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back, but today, over 500 kids got that opportunity.

The ages varied from 6 to 16 and the kids spent the camp going through different offensive and defensive drills coached by volunteer coaches.

Kids at the camp also got a chance to take a picture with Isiah and play a little 7on7 with him as well with Isiah being the all-time quarterback.

Pacheco’s camp is a number of camps that the FlexWork Sports Management company puts on across the country. This is the second year they have done a camp with Pacheco in Joplin.

We caught up with the Director of the Camp, Willie Martinez on connecting the communities and the athletes as well as some little campers on what their favorite part of the camp was.

Flexwork Sports Camp Director Willie Martinez said, “Oh, it’s great. It’s a blessing. It truly is a blessing. Like Isiah, he comes out here and it’s not just the camp to say, “Hey, you’re going to babysit these kids for a couple of minutes, or you’re going to let them run around”. We try to give quality, teach these kids a little something. But not only that, just being appreciative that we know that he’s not going to have an opportunity to meet these kids. These kids may never meet a special athlete in their lives. So when he comes out here, he spends times with each and every single one of them. He plays one on one. He takes a picture with all of them and just ensuring that everybody’s having a good time”.

2nd Grader Lincoln Kosar & 5th Grader Max Kosar said, “Probably playing seven on seven with Pacheco. You know, like him just hanging out with you and all the fun drills and yeah.”

6th Graders Davian Davis & Jax Gard said, “It was so much fun. It was fun because we got to see him. We got to play a whole like matchup and he was like the quarterback and all that. And I love doing the drills and everything that the coaches set up for us”.

