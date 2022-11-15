Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco ran ‘a little angrier’ following fumble vs. Jaguars

The running back woes for the Kansas City Chiefs have been a hot topic lately. The high volume of pass attempts from Patrick Mahomes has delivered eye-popping stats, but it has also revealed the lack of trust in the running game.

The addition of rookie running back Isiah Pacheco to the starting lineup in Week 7 was the first domino of change for the group. Pacheco had two lackluster games leading into Week 10 against Jacksonville, and the second carry on Sunday didn’t help, as it ended in a Pacheco fumble. The former Rutgers standout spoke with reporters in the locker room about rebounding quickly after the miscue, eventually contributing in a big way to the Chiefs’ victory.

“I was a little bit more mad, a little angrier,” Pacheco said. “Just willing to make the defense feel me and try to eventually break one in the second half.”

Pacheco finished the game with 82 yards rushing on 16 attempts averaging an effective 5.1 yards per carry. He showed immediate resilience following the fumble, causing issues for the Jaguars’ defense with his tough-running style.

The rookie relished the opportunity to prove himself after the fumble, valuing the support of his coaches and teammates.

“For me, that just allows me to know that my teammates and coaches have my back, and they trust me,” Pacheco explained. “It’s (about) going out there with that same mentality and mindset to pound the defense so that (QB Patrick Mahomes) can throw the ball over the top and allow us to run the ball more.”

Pacheco appears to have earned the lion’s share of the carries with Sunday’s performance. Against a weak Chargers rushing attack in Week 11, he could be called upon again to make an impact in the ground game. This newly-gained confidence from Pacheco could prove vital in the second half of the season.

List

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 10 win over Jaguars

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire