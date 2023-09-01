Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco names himself as a top-5 rusher all-time

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco wasn’t hesitant to name himself as one of the top-five running backs of all time during a recent podcast appearance.

Pacheco, who rose to prominence as Kansas City’s leading rusher during the Chiefs’ march to Super Bowl LVII earlier this year, was asked to name his five favorite running backs during his time on the All Things Covered podcast and started his list with the same names many fans would expect.

Isiah Pacheco's Top 5 RBs of all time 👀 via @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/KgJJMo5XJK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 30, 2023

“I [haven’t] watched football that much,” Pacheco explained, “but I know that I’ve watched highlights. Barry Sanders was on my highlights, A.P. [Adrian Peterson] was on my highlights, LaDainian Tomlinson, and then I’m going to get a little bit into this era, Saquon Barkley. Then… myself.”

With this kind of talk before his sophomore campaign in Kansas City has even begun, Pacheco will have a lot to prove if he intends to make fans and his peers agree with his rankings at season’s end.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire