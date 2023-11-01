Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco discusses running backs room, preparing for trip to Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed consistent rugged and productive runs from starting running back Isiah Pacheco. He has proven to be a game-changer and budding leader in his second NFL season.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. recently sat down with Pacheco courtesy of NFL’s official pizza partner, Little Caesars, to discuss the weekly mindset of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrick Mckinnon, and himself in the running backs room and getting ready for Germany.

“I’ll say the proper preparation of progressive poor performance. And that’s something we have in the room is five Ps.” said Pacheco, “And as a unit, we got to stand on that and persistently help one another out.”

The core values from the running backs room are also translated into the team’s preparation plans for traveling to Germany in Week 9.

“So I’m prepared to get out there to Germany. You know, it’s going to be different the time traveling, so we have a plan. And for us as players, we got to stick to it. What coach (Andy) Reid and the staff has for us.” said Pacheco, “A long trip, so, just being able to have a routine and plan when we get there and understanding what the coaches want, what’s best for us and trust in the process.”

The Chiefs will need their routines set for travel as they match up with the offensive firepower of the Miami Dolphins on November 5th.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire