Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco clears concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs need a victory on Sunday against their AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals to clinch another AFC West division title and spot in the postseason. The injury bug has hit the team recently, with key players out on both sides of the ball, but some good news has emerged, with a starter potentially ready to play tomorrow.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Isiah Pacheco should be ready on Sunday following his concussion during last Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rapoport shared the news Saturday via his ‘X’ social media account, posting that the second-year running back has passed the battery of tests while in the league-mandated concussion protocol.

“Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play, source said.” posted Rapoport. “He was listed as questionable with a concussion and also a shoulder injury.”

#Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play, source said. He was listed as questionable with a concussion and also a shoulder injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2023

Pacheco was forced out of the game on Christmas Day due to the accidental blow he took to the head from a teammate as his helmet was knocked off and fell backward. The impact from the defender caused a nasty collision as the independent doctor ushered Pacheco off the field for further examination and was later ruled out for the rest of the day.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire