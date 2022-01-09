Chiefs RB Darrel Williams suffers toe injury, questionable to return vs. Broncos

More injury news coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.

On the same play that he surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career, Chiefs RB Darrel Williams suffered an apparent injury. The team would later rule him questionable to return with a toe injury in the second half of the game. He was spotted on the sideline without his helmet or pads, suggesting he would not return to the game.

Williams has been the starter for Kansas City with Clyde Edwards-Helaire sidelined due to injury the past two games. He also filled in for Edwards-Helaire earlier this season.

RB Darrel Williams is questionable to return with a toe injury. pic.twitter.com/PAYhMDshLq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 8, 2022

The running game has been a boon to the Chiefs’ offensive success lately and being down to their third and fourth options at the position isn’t a great situation to be in. Replacing Williams in the second half has been a combination of Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon. The latter managed to score his first career touchdown with the Chiefs on a 14-yard catch-and-run pass from Patrick Mahomes.

The goal of getting out of the game injury-free hasn’t been very successful, with a pregame injury to Tyreek Hill also limiting the Chiefs’ star wideout today.

