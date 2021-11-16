Chiefs RB Darrel Williams recaps his breakout performance against Raiders

The absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t stopped the Kansas City Chiefs from seeking production from their running backs. Darrel Williams has stepped up in a big way since Edwards-Helaire went down with an MCL sprain that landed him on injured reserve in Week 5, turning out a signature performance on Sunday against the Raiders.

Kansas City’s second-leading receiver in the game, Williams caught nine balls for 101 yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas, proving himself worthy of a significant role moving forward. He spoke to reporters after the primetime win, making it clear that the team’s success was more important to him than individual stats.

“I think the biggest thing is that we got the win,” Williams said of his big day in Sin City. “With those nine catches, just Pat (Mahomes) trusting me and throwing me the ball, and I just had to go in there and make a play. These hands… they work.”

Asked what advice he’d give to players looking for a chance to make an impact similar to the one he has had in recent weeks, Williams had a good point to make. He emphasized that some people will doubt the more unproven talent, but that a good mentality and support group go a long way toward helping players cash in.

“People are always going to doubt you, people are always going to have their opinion,” he explained. “As long as you have the right mindset and have the right people in your corner, just put your head down and get the work in. Don’t ever stop grinding, because you never know, just like me, opportunities may come, you never know when they might come, and you’ve just got to make the most of it.”

Story continues

Those are wise words from a budding star on the NFL’s most exciting offense, and with some luck, Kansas City may have found itself a new fixture to add to the plethora of talent around Patrick Mahomes. Though Williams’ resume had been relatively limited in his role as backup to Edwards-Helaire to this point in his career, the effort he gave against Las Vegas may have the coaching staff reconsidering their gameplan when the former first-round pick returns to action.

List