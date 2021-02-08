Chiefs RB coach Deland McCullough leaving Kansas City to return to Indiana Hoosiers

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be losing a member of their offensive coaching staff after all.

Chiefs RB coach Deland McCullough is set to leave his position in the NFL to rejoin the Indiana Hoosiers’ coaching staff. McCullough was the RB coach at Indiana from 2011-2016, where he coached Tevin Coleman to a 2,000-yard rushing season back in 2014.

McCullough had first joined the Chiefs’ coaching staff as RB coach back in 2018 when Eric Bieniemy took over as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City. He’s been with the team in that same position ever since, coaching Damien Williams to a breakout campaign in the 2019-20 postseason. McCullough also became a Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

McCullough will now return as RB coach with Indiana, but also take on the title of associate HC, working under HC Tom Allen. A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport seems to suggest that McCullough has future aspirations towards becoming a head coach in college football and this move will get him one step closer toward achieving that goal.