Chiefs lose RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to leg/hip injury in win over Saints

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ugly-looking lower body injury and had to be helped off the field late Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs rookie suffered the injury on a first-down run late in the fourth quarter. It’s hard to tell from the video what happened as Edwards-Helaire was tackled in a pile. He was in pain and struggled to move after the end of the play.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire down on the field with an injury pic.twitter.com/GCm3UAuXY2 — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) December 21, 2020

Edwards-Helaire needed help to locker room

He couldn’t put weight on his left leg and had to be helped off the field by members of the Chiefs’ athletic training staff.

This does not look good for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. pic.twitter.com/q45Y8nf85q — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 21, 2020

The Chiefs listed him as doubtful to return with a leg/hip injury. He did not return to the game that Kansas City won, 32-29.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Edwards-Helaire “got twisted up into the splits.” He had X-rays that came back negative. The team will continue to evaluate him.

If Edwards-Helaire misses time, the Chiefs will lean on Le’Veon Bell as their primary back after picking up the former New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers running back midseason.

Kansas City improved to 13-1 with the win to maintain their edge for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire appeared to suffer a significant injury on Sunday. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

