Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s shocking admission about Super Bowl preparation

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t end up playing in Super Bowl LVII, but if he had, he might have been playing an entirely different position.

Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve ahead of Super Bowl LVII, but wound up as a healthy scratch and inactive for the game. He said he didn’t even know that he wasn’t going to play until he got off the bus and he didn’t have a game jersey in his locker.

On Tuesday, Edwards-Helaire revealed to reporters that he’d spent the week leading up to the Super Bowl practicing a number of different positions, including two specific receiver spots in the offense.

“I practiced that week, the whole week,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I played receiver that week. I played the Z and the Zebra. I pretty much played every position with the exception of quarterback and O-Line throughout practicing that week. So, I was, in my mind I was kind of thinking that (I would play). I got activated on like Tuesday or Wednesday of that week. I really don’t know. Initially, it was really just going out there and I didn’t think I would play. I started practicing, coach kind of told me he (trusted me) to keep things going smoothly for the biggest game of the year. So, why not have you go out there and play receiver and keep everything rolling?”

If you’ll recall, the Chiefs were dealing with injuries to both Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco, but also WRs Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Mecole Hardman, of course, was placed on injured reserve to create a spot for Edwards-Helaire on the 53-man roster.

They were shorthanded on receiver depth and Edwards-Helaire has a reputation as a great receiving back. Edwards-Helaire says he even helped out on the scout team, emulating a certain Eagles wide receiver during the course of the week at practice.

“I also did scout team,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I was DeVonta Smith for scout team for the defense.”

Even though Edwards-Helaire didn’t play in the game, he felt that he did his part in helping the team with the week of preparation leading to the Chiefs’ latest Lombardi Trophy.

“I did everything that I need to do in order for us to win that game,” Edwards-Helaire said. “That’s just what it was. They called my number and I was out there.”

