Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire makes the NFLPA’s veteran rising stars list

Charles Goldman
2 min read
It wasn’t long ago that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was listed among the top veteran rising stars by the NFLPA. A few years later and Mahomes is practically the face of the NFL. Now, the NFLPA has their eyes on a new Chiefs player to become a star in the league.

The NFLPA’s annual rising star list forecasts the NFL’s Top 10 rookies and veterans. These are players who are poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and are expected to rank among the top-sellers of the NFL’s officially licensed player merchandise.

The Chiefs’ top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has made the list of veteran players this year. The NFLPA claims to use on-field performance, early demand for content and marketing, fantasy league status, social media engagement and more in order to create their annual rising stars list. The Chiefs’ newly rebuilt offensive line might have a little something to do with Edwards-Helaire’s emerging popularity too.

You can find the complete NFLPA rising star list below:

Rookies

  1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

  3. Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

  4. Trey Lance, QB San Francisco 49ers

  5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Facons

  6. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

  7. Devonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

  8. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

  9. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

  10. Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Veterans

  1. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

  2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

  3. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

  4. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

  5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

  6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

  7. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

  8. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

  9. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

  10. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

