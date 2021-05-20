Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire makes the NFLPA’s veteran rising stars list
It wasn’t long ago that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was listed among the top veteran rising stars by the NFLPA. A few years later and Mahomes is practically the face of the NFL. Now, the NFLPA has their eyes on a new Chiefs player to become a star in the league.
The NFLPA’s annual rising star list forecasts the NFL’s Top 10 rookies and veterans. These are players who are poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and are expected to rank among the top-sellers of the NFL’s officially licensed player merchandise.
The Chiefs’ top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has made the list of veteran players this year. The NFLPA claims to use on-field performance, early demand for content and marketing, fantasy league status, social media engagement and more in order to create their annual rising stars list. The Chiefs’ newly rebuilt offensive line might have a little something to do with Edwards-Helaire’s emerging popularity too.
You can find the complete NFLPA rising star list below:
Rookies
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets
Trey Lance, QB San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Facons
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Devonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots
Veterans
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders