Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire reflects on 2021 NFL season in Instagram post

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire shared a post reflecting on the highs and lows of his 2021 NFL season.

The second-year RB started in 10 regular-season games after dealing with an early-season MCL sprain and a late-season shoulder injury. It was hardly the season that fans were hoping to see from Edwards-Helaire after his rookie campaign. He recorded just 119 carries for 517 yards and four rushing touchdowns along with 19 receptions for 129 yards and two scores in 2021, playing less than 30% of the team’s total offensive snaps.

On Wednesday morning, Edwards-Helaire took to social media to reflect on his second year in Kansas City.

“Somethings are hard to do.

From a stomach surgery in the last off-season, to multiple injuries during this season. I hated every second I couldn’t be on the field with my dawgs!

Through it all! Countless lessons learned, knowledge gained beyond me , put me in a head space where I felt I needed to be.

With all the knowledge in the world, it doesn’t take a genius to know there are no do overs..

We know what we all want in life .. I just want to WIN! and be the BEST at what I do!

LETS GLYDE CHIEFSKINGDOM❤️💛

~DRO”

It sounds like Edwards-Helaire is ready to make the most of his first healthy NFL offseason. Gallbladder surgery limited him in the 2021 NFL offseason, but this time around he’ll be able to focus solely on improving his game and not on recovery. If Edwards-Helaire truly wants to help this team win and be considered the best at what he does, there is plenty of work to be done this offseason.

List