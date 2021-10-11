Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to miss a few week with MCL sprain

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury during the team’s 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football.”

On Monday, word came down about the severity of Edwards-Helaire’s injury, which was not as bad as it could have been. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s not a season-ending injury for Edwards-Helaire. The second-year running back out of LSU suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks as he recovers from the injury.

It’s possible that he could be placed on short-term injured reserve as he works back from this injury.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say. While he’ll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Edwards-Helaire has been the leading rusher for Kansas City this season with 65 carries for 304 yards and 8 receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns on the year. After back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances in Week 3 and Week 4, it felt like he was finally starting to hit his stride this season.

The likely replacement for Edwards-Helaire is his former college teammate, Darrel Williams, who had five carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 18 yards in Week 5 against Buffalo.

Prayers up for my brudda 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @Clydro_22 — darrel williams (@darrelwilliams_) October 11, 2021

Jerick McKinnon could also get involved too as he saw a season-high in offensive snaps on Sunday night.

Story continues

Between Williams and McKinnon, the team should still be able to get some good play out of the running game. If Edwards-Helaire is placed on injured reserve, expect the Chiefs to also sign RB Derrick Gore from the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

List