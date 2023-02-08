Will Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire play in Super Bowl LVII?

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be active for the big game.

Speaking to media members on Tuesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about Edwards-Helaire and whether he’d be made active for the Super Bowl. Ultimately, Reid says that the week of practice will determine whether Edwards-Helaire is up for the game.

“We’ll practice him this week and just see where we’re at,” Reid told reporters on Tuesday. “(Ronald) Jones has done a good job for us too. We’ll just see how all that works out. But it’s good to have him back for sure.”

Kansas City typically only keeps three running backs active on game day, so Edwards-Helaire would likely be made active at the expense of Ronald Jones. While Jones has been active since Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 12, he’s seldom been used. In five of the seven games he has played in, Jones has received less than five total offensive snaps.

As far as Edwards-Helaire’s point of view on the matter, he feels like he’s ready for this moment should the team call his number. He’s been playing his part behind the scenes while he recovered from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him.

“As far as behind the scenes, I was in every meeting,” Edwards-Helaire told Fox 4 KC reporter Harold R. Kuntz. “Every offensive meeting, every running back meeting. Giving feedback to Pop (Isiah Pacheco) and Jet (Jerick McKinnon) any time that they needed it. And I was always in the building. So as far as the things that they always needed from me, I was there, I was there helping. I was practicing, I would say for the past three weeks and I’ve been running for the past two months. Everything I’ve been doing has been progressing towards this point and getting the team to winning a Super Bowl and that’s what we’re doing.”

Whether Edwards-Helaire is active for the game remains to be seen, but if he’s healthy enough to play, expect him to be made active on Sunday.

