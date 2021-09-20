Chiefs, Ravens tied at 14 after Latavius Murray’s 5-yard touchdown

Latavius Murray hasn’t been with the Ravens for very long, but he’s proving to be a valuable addition.

The veteran running back powered his way to a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter, tying the Chiefs and Ravens at 14 with just over three minutes left in the first half.

Baltimore and Kansas City had traded punts, before the Ravens went on an extended drive. The Ravens faced only one third down on the possession, which quarterback Lamar Jackson converted with a 7-yard pass to running back Ty’Son Williams. On the next play, Murray came in and took a handoff 5 yards for a score.

The Ravens have used Murray, Jackson, Williams, and Devonta Freeman to run the ball on Sunday. They’ve accounted for 131 yards on 17 plays, averaging 7.7 yards per carry as a group.

