Chiefs' Rashee Rice says his focus is to 'mature and grow' in first comments since car crash

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice, who faces multiple charges in connection with a high-speed car crash in March, says his focus is to “mature and continue to grow,” in his first public comments since the incident, according to ESPN.

Rice surrendered to police in April on charges including aggravated assault after police said he and another driver of a speeding sports car had caused “a chain reaction collision.” Rice was also suspected in an assault that injured a man in Dallas last month. The man has declined to pursue charges, but Rice is still under investigation by police.

Rice told reporters Saturday at a youth football camp in Kansas City that he has learned a great deal.

“All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that,” he said, according to ESPN. “This is a step in a better direction for me.”

Rice said he has sought support from his teammates.

“Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy,” he said.

In April, Rice, 24, apologized to those affected by the crash, saying in an Instagram post: “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Rice was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com