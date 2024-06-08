Chiefs’ Rashee Rice gives first public comments since crash: ‘All I can do is mature’

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice gave his first public comments since an offseason car crash in Dallas, saying he wants to move forward as a better person following the incident.

Rice, a second-year wideout on the Chiefs, spoke to reporters Saturday after participating in the Pat Clarke “Dream Big” youth football camp at Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Honestly, taking life day by day and being grateful for every day,” Rice said of his current perspective. “Nothing is possible without the grace of God, so we’re just out here trying to share the love and be blessed for every opportunity we get.”

Rice faces eight charges — including two felony charges — after his March road-racing incident resulted in injuries to other drivers. A police affidavit stated Rice, who has admitted to being the driver of a Lamborghini Urus vehicle involved, was going 119 miles per hour just before the crash.

Additionally, a Dallas photographer claimed last month that Rice had punched him in the face outside a nightclub. A few weeks later, the photographer asked police not to pursue charges.

Both occasions should catch the attention of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who is expected to suspend Rice at some point for breaking the league’s personal conduct policy.

Rice acknowledged Saturday he was working to improve following those two headlines.

“I’ve learned so much from that. All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that,” Rice said. “This is a step in a better direction for me.”

Rice mentioned his teammates first on Saturday when asked about whom he’d leaned on most for support.

“Honestly, my team,” Rice said. “Being back on the field, knowing that the Kansas City community and the team, they’ve got my back all the way.”

Last month, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said other Chiefs players were working to get Rice back “on the right path.”

“I think just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes,” Mahomes said then. “I mean, obviously, that (crash) was a big mistake, but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn’t happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society — not only for yourself, but for the people around you. I think he is doing that.”

Rice was active with campers Saturday, delivering a message to them in a group before instructing them later in drills.

Kansas CIty Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice (white shirt) delivers a message to children at Pat Clarke’s “Dream Big” youth football camp on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rice was joined at the camp by fellow Chiefs receivers Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore. The five participated in the sessions, signed autographs and also took pictures afterward.

Brown, who signed with the Chiefs this offseason, helped organize the free event.

“I remember when I was younger, I always wanted to go to those camps with guys, and I never was able to because they’re always paid,” Brown said. “So just to be able to come out here and spend time, give back, it means a lot to me.”

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice, center, poses for a photo with six-year-old Jacob Comiskey (left) and five-year-old Da’mon Gwinn Jr., both of Kansas City, Missouri. Rice worked with campers at Pat Clarke’s “Dream Big” youth football camp on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rice, meanwhile, said it was essential for him to focus on the future following the events of previous months.

“Accidents and stuff like that happen,” Rice said, “but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”