Chiefs’ Rashee Rice appears to be back at practice with Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen at workouts nearly a month ago with receivers Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.

Since then, other Chiefs receivers and tight ends have joined Mahomes at his annual pass-catching camp in Texas, but Rice was absent for the most recent sessions.

That’s because Rice was involved in a multi-car accident in Dallas on March 30 that police say started when Rice lost control of the leased Lamborghini Urus he was driving. Police say Rice had reached a top speed of 119 mph, while another drive, identified as Teddy Knox, topped out at 116 mph on the Dallas freeway.

Police charged Rice with six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury.

Rice and Knox also were sued for at least $10 million by two Dallas County residents who were in the crash.

“His situation,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier this week, “I’m leaving that like we’ve done for most of these, just for the law enforcement part of it to take place, then we will go from there with that.”

Reid said Rice would take part in Zoom calls this week during the first of three multi-day Organized Team Activities. Most Chiefs players are taking part remotely, including Mahomes and the pass-catchers in Texas.

Rice apparently has rejoined Mahomes for those practices. Rice posted videos on his Instagram stories that show him working out. There is also a video with photos of Rice and the lyrics to the song “48 Laws of Power” by Hunxho.

Here are the videos of Rice running routes.