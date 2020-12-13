Chiefs survive 3 Patrick Mahomes interceptions, Tua Tagovailoa rally to top Dolphins, clinch AFC West

This isn’t how they drew it up.

But the Kansas City Chiefs fended off Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to improve to 12-1 and clinch their fifth straight AFC West title on Sunday.

Kansas City survived four turnovers, including three Patrick Mahomes interceptions, to secure a 33-27 victory at Hard Rock Stadium, the site of their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

They bounced back from an early 10-0 deficit aided by the longest sack in NFL history to open a 30-10 lead that threatened to be a romp over the upstart Dolphins.

Miami didn’t quit.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Andrew Van Ginkel #43 of the Miami Dolphins defends as Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes the ball during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to cut the Chiefs lead to 30-24 before a late Kansas City drive ended in a Harrison Butker field goal that secured the final margin.

The loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-5, which leaves them in a tough battle in the season’s final three weeks to clinch a playoff berth in the AFC.

